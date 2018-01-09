Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 01/11/18

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF LINDA L. TOWNSEND Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of January, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Linda L. Townsend, Deceased, who died on the 16th day of October, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 4th day of January, 2018. Signed Jarrod Peterson, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Tillman Payne, Attorney 1-11-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF JUDY ANN MCDONALD Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of January, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Judy Ann McDonald, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of July, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 4th day of January, 2018. Signed Joe Harold McDonald, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Joy Buck Gothard, Attorney 1-11-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF TERESA ANN MCCORMICK Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd th day of January, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Teresa Ann McCormick, Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 3rd day of January, 2018. Signed Prentice O. McCormick,Sr., Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 1-11-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF HAZEL RICHARDSON HALL Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of January, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Hazel Richardson Hall, Deceased, who died on the 25th day of December, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 5th day of January, 2018. Signed Larry Summar, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Randy Wakefiald, Attorney 1-11-2t

Greenbelt Available to Property Owners Beginning January 3rd, Smith County property owners can sign up for Greenbelt. The Agricultural, Forest and Open Land Act of 1976, known as the Greenbelt Law, allows certain land to be taxed on its value based on its present use instead of its market value. There are three types of land which may qualify for greenbelt classification: agricultural (farm), forest and open space land. Most of the property classified under greenbelt is agricultural land, which requires 15 acres to qualify. Farm property must produce an average annual farm income of $1,500. This may include, (farm rent or federal farm support payments). Property may also qualify if you or your parents or spouse have farmed the property for at least 25 years. State law requires the assessor to make sure that only qualified properties benefit from greenbelt. Property owners wishing to qualify their land for greenbelt must apply at the Assessor of Property’s office beginning January 3, 2018 through March 1, 2018. If you have questions please call your Property Assessor at 735-1750 or come by the office at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 106, Carthage, Tenn. 37030. 1-11-1t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 5, 2015, executed by ANNMARIE FLEWELLING, ARTHUR D. FLEWELLING, conveying certain real property therein described to TN NATIONS TITLE AGENCY INC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded June 9, 2015, in Deed Book 291, Page 658; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 25, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN, located in Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: LYING AND BEING IN THE SEVENTEENTH (17TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY BANKS SCUDDERS AND S.M. THOMAS HEIRS; EAST BY MULHERRIN CREEK; SOUTH BY LEBANON AND TROUSDALE FERRY TURN PIKE OR STATE HIGHWAY 141; WEST BY THE NEW MIDDLETOWN METHODIST CHURCH PROPERTY, CONTAINING 3.5 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. Parcel ID: 079 03800 000000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 8 POPE LN, GORDONSVILLE, TN 38563. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): ANNMARIE FLEWELLING, ARTHUR D. FLEWELLING OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The Housing Fund, Inc. The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #129143 12/28/2017, 01/04/2018, 01/11/2018 12-28-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF BETTY ROSE DRAKE Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of January, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Betty Rose Drake, Deceased, who died on the 30th day of December, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 3rd day of January, 2018. Signed Anita Drake Weimar, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 1-11-2t

PUBLIC NOTICE Tuesday, January 16, 2018, the 45 mph speed limit on Main Street South in South Carthage will change to 30 mph speed limit. All speed limits within the Town of South Carthage are strictly enforced by radar. David Long, Jr. South Carthage Police Chief 01-11-18 (1t)

Notice 25 Utility District regular meeting will be held January 15 at 7 p.m. at the district office. 01-11-18(1T)

The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 01-11-18 (1t)

Right Of Way Mowing Smith County Highway Department will be accepting sealed bids for the mowing of the county right of ways. Specifications may be obtained at the Smith County Highway Department or the Smith County Finance Department. It is required to be able to show proof of Liability and Workers Comp Insurance when picking up your specifications. NO BIDS will be accepted without PROOF of the above insurance. Bids will be opened January 22, 2018 at 8:30am at the Smith County Finance Office at 122 Turner High Circle Carthage, TN 37030 in Carthage, TN. Smith County Highway Department has THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. All BIDS must be sealed with mowing bids on the outside envelope. 01-11-18 (2t)

FOR SALE Smith Utility District will be accepting sealed bids to sell a 2012 Ford F250 4×4 pickup truck. The truck can be seen at the main office located at 136 Main St. S., Carthage, Tennessee; Monday – Friday between 7:30 AM to 4:00PM. Bids will be opened at 8:00 AM, Wednesday, February 7, at the office location. The District has the right to accept or reject all bids, and to waive all informalities. Smith Utility District does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. 01-04-18(2T)

FOR SALE Smith Utility District will be accepting sealed bids to sell a used white Knapheide utility bed, Model 696-50, S/N 019822. The bed can be seen at the main office located at 136 Main St. S., Carthage, Tennessee; Monday – Friday between 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM. Bids will be opened at 8:00 AM, Wednesday February 7, at the office location. The District has the right to accept any or reject all bids, and to waive all informalities. Smith Utility District does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. 01-11-18 (2t)

Public Notice The Town of Carthage meeting dates and times are as follows for 2018: Council Meetings – 1st Thursday of each month; 7:00pm (6:00 p.m. beginning March 2018) Planning Commission – 2nd Wednesday of each month as needed. Committees, Boards, Public Hearings – to be advertised All meetings are open to the public and convene at Carthage City Hall, 314 Spring Street. Donnie Dennis Mayor 1-11-18 (1t)

INVITATION TO BID TOWN OF GORDONSVILLE CDBG HOUSING REHABILITATION PROJECT NO. 49404-11187 This project consists of the construction of housing improvements as outlined in the Scope of Work for the Town of Gordonsville, Smith County, Tennessee. The proposed construction includes the following: Rehabilitation of select items of the subject residence in order to address existing deficiencies and to provide general home improvements in accordance with CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Grant. The proposed scope of work includes framing/carpentry work, energy insulation improvements, accessibility improvements, as well as other rehabilitation/replacement items included on the Bid Form. The construction and installation includes all materials, labor, equipment and all other items necessary to complete the work. Each Bidder shall note that any request for interpretation regarding the plans, specifications or other bidding documents shall be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, February 2, 2018. Pre-Bid Conference will be held at City Hall, Town of Gordonsville, 63 East Main Street, Gordonsville, TN 38563 on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Sealed bids will be received by the Town of Gordonsville, 63 East Main Street, Gordonsville, TN 38563 until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 8, 2018, and then will be publicly opened and read aloud. All bids must be made out on the Bid Form found in the Contract Documents. The instructions to Bidders, Form of Agreement, Specifications and other bidding instruments may be examined at the following locations: Town of Gordonsville 63 East Main Street Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563 Warren and Associates Engineering, PLLC 109 Pennsylvania Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 Questions concerning the plans or bidding documents should be directed to the attention of Jerry B. Warren, P.E. of Warren and Associates, Telephone: 615-444-2996, Fax: 615-444-2961. Copies of the bidding instruments may be obtained at the Engineer’s Office in Lebanon, Tennessee. With bid, each Bidder must deposit security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, subject to the conditions stated in the Instructions to Bidders. Performance and Labor and Material Bond each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract sum will be required of the successful Contractor. Bids may not be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after bid opening. All Bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated). In accordance with Tennessee Codes Annotated 62-6-119, no bid will be opened unless the outside of the sealed envelope containing the bid provides the following information: the Contractor’s license number, the date of the license’s expiration, and a quotation of that part of his classification applying to the bid. In the case of joint ventures, this information must be provided by each party submitting the bid. The Bidders agrees to follow all HUD, EPA and CDBG Guidelines and requirements for this project. The successful Bidder must agree to fully complete the project within 90 consecutive calendar days from and including the day of issuance of the Notice to Proceed from the Town of Gordonsville. The Town of Gordonsville reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in bids, to evaluate bids and to accept any bid which, in the Owner’s opinion, may be in the best interest of the Owner. No contract is given or implied to the successful Bidder until the project is fully funded and a written contract is offered by the Town of Gordonsville and signed by all parties. It is the policy of the Town of Gordonsville Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability. The Town of Gordonsville is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer. Minority and Female Business owners are strongly encouraged to apply and participate in this program. 01-11-18 (1t)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed bids for Bathroom Renovations at Developments TN072-002 & 003 will be received by the South Carthage Housing Authority, 109 Hazel Drive, South Carthage, Tennessee 37030 on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. and then at said office of the Executive Director publicly opened and read aloud. Prior to the opening of the envelope, the names of all contractors listed shall be read aloud and incorporated into the bid. The plans, specifications, and other contract documents may be examined at the following locations: Cauthen & Associates, LLC 2908 Elm Hill Pike Nashville, Tennessee 37214 Nashville Office of Minority Business Enterprise Dodge Data & Analytics Tennessee iSqFt Plan Room Builders Exchange of Tennessee Prospective bidders should obtain copies of the Contract Documents from Machelle York, Cauthen & Associates, LLC, 2908 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37214. A deposit of $200.00 is required from prime bidders and subcontractors for one set of Contract Documents. All bid deposit checks or drafts shall be made payable to Cauthen & Associates, LLC. Requirements for bid deposit refunds can be found in the expanded Advertisement for Bids bound within the Project Manual. All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractors Licensing Act of 1994 (TCA Title 62-6-119) with all bid submittals conforming to the State of Tennessee requirements. All bidders shall provide evidence of a license in the appropriate classification before a bid can be considered. Reference is made to the Instructions to Bidders for Contracts contained in the Project Manual for further bidding information. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Walk Through and Prebid Conference At 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, a prebid conference will be held at the administrative office of South Carthage Housing Authority, 109 Hazel Drive, South Carthage, Tennessee, for the purpose of answering questions bidders may have and to consider any suggestions they may wish to make concerning the project. Immediately following the prebid conference, a walk-through of the project(s) will be held by the Owner. Although not mandatory, all contractors are recommended to attend this walk-through and prebid conference. SOUTH CARTHAGE HOUSING AUTHORITY By: Michael Bates, Executive Director 01-11-18 (2t)

If anyone has interest in a 2006 Dodge Ram truck vin 1B7HF16Y9XS1600LL please call John at 615-735-2023. 01-04-2tpd

