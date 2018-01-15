Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 01/18/18

Right Of Way Mowing Smith County Highway Department will be accepting sealed bids for the mowing of the county right of ways. Specifications may be obtained at the Smith County Highway Department or the Smith County Finance Department. It is required to be able to show proof of Liability and Workers Comp Insurance when picking up your specifications. NO BIDS will be accepted without PROOF of the above insurance. Bids will be opened January 22, 2018 at 8:30am at the Smith County Finance Office at 122 Turner High Circle Carthage, TN 37030 in Carthage, TN. Smith County Highway Department has THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. All BIDS must be sealed with mowing bids on the outside envelope. 01-11-18 (2t)

_______________________

The Smith County Commission will hold a Public Hearing on March 12th, 2018 at the Smith County Courthouse, Court Room One, 322 Justice Drive, Carthage @ 7:00pm. The purpose of the hearing is to obtain public comment regarding a proposed zoning change to property owned by Ronald Meredith. This is a request to change the zoning of Map 048, Parcel 026.00 located at 678 Lebanon Hwy from RC to C1. The parcel is currently being taxed as Commercial for a shop on site. The intended use would be to add storage units to rent. The Planning Commission gave the Smith County Commission a positive recommendation for the zoning change. If you have any further questions, please contact the Smith County Planning Office at 615-735-3418. 01-18-18(1T)

_______________________

The Smith County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing for a Special Exception request on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at the Smith County Turner Building Conference Room, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030 @ 6:00 p.m. The request is made by Ronald Meredith for property located at 678 Lebanon Hwy, Carthage, TN specifically known as tax map 048, parcel 026.00. The special exception is to approve the placement of mini storage units if the rezoning of the parcel to C-1 Commercial is approved by the Smith County Commission at the March 12th, 2018 meeting. The property is currently being taxed as C1 due to Ron’s Automotive business being on site. All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information, please contact the Smith County Planning Office at 615-735-3418. 01-18-18(1T)

__________________________

I, Michael Gay (J&M Auto Repair), am in the possession of a 1991 Pontiac Montana, VIN#1GMDU23E11D217796. Please contact me if you have any information about this vehicle at 615-897-5811 or 615-418-4099. 1-18-2tpd

____________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 14, 2008, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 24, 2008, in Book No. 194, at Page 229, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Michael Shane Cothern and Glenna Cothern, conveying certain property therein described to Service Escrow & Title, Inc. as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Elite Home Loans, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, will, on March 27, 2018 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the corner of A. B. Trawick’s and Fred Meyer’s Line; thence (SIC) in an eastern direction to the Tan Yard Road following the creek; thence with said road in a northern (SIC) direction to the said A. B. Trawick’s Line; thence in a western direction with Fred Meyer’s Line to the beginning. ALSO KNOWN AS: 293 Enigma Road, Elmwood, TN 38560 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: MICHAEL SHANE COTHERN GLENNA COTHERN ROBERT A. DEGENNARO AND WIFE, JANET L. DEGENNARO The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 327199 DATED January 10, 2018 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 1-18-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF BETTY ROSE DRAKE Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of January, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Betty Rose Drake, Deceased, who died on the 30th day of December, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 3rd day of January, 2018. Signed Anita Drake Weimar, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 1-11-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF HAZEL RICHARDSON HALL Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of January, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Hazel Richardson Hall, Deceased, who died on the 25th day of December, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 5th day of January, 2018. Signed Larry Summar, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Randy Wakefiald, Attorney 1-11-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Peggy Paulette Kemp Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2018, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Peggy Paulette Kemp, Deceased, who died on the 30th day of November, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of January, 2018. Signed Tammy Kemp Mise, Co-Personal Representative Paula Kemp Coe, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 1-18-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF TERESA ANN MCCORMICK Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd th day of January, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Teresa Ann McCormick, Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 3rd day of January, 2018. Signed Prentice O. McCormick,Sr., Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 1-11-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF JUDY ANN MCDONALD Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of January, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Judy Ann McDonald, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of July, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 4th day of January, 2018. Signed Joe Harold McDonald, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Joy Buck Gothard, Attorney 1-11-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF LINDA L. TOWNSEND Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of January, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Linda L. Townsend, Deceased, who died on the 16th day of October, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 4th day of January, 2018. Signed Jarrod Peterson, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Tillman Payne, Attorney 1-11-2t

________________________

Cordell Hull Utility District

Fiscal Year Notice

_________________________

Smith County Election Commission

Notice

__________________________

South Carthage Housing Authority

Advertisement For Bids

_________________________