OBIT: L. C. Grisham, Longtime Carthage Town Councilman

Mr. L. C. Grisham, age 78, of Carthage, died Sunday morning, January 14, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: 2 daughters, Faye Cosby of Carthage, Minnie Aldridge and husband Tim of Carthage; grandson, Taylor Aldridge of Carthage; 2 sisters, Sue Hawkins and husband Aaron of Plunketts Creek, Sandy Miller and husband Richard of Laurie, Missoui; brother, Andy Dewayne (Roho) Grisham and wife Stella of South Carthage.

Mr. Grisham is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Thursday morning, January 18, at 11:00 AM. Eld. Rickey Hall will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Steve Hopper, Jimmy Dale Watson, Tommy Pittman, Brandon Rigsby, “June Bug” Granstaff, Jason Bush. Honorary pallbearers are: Manager and Board of UCEMC, All District Employees, Carthage Fire Department.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to the Taylor Aldridge College Trust Fund.

