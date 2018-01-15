OBIT: Mr. Dennis Rash, Age 66 Of Carthage

Mr. Dennis Rash, age 66 of Carthage, died Monday morning, January 15th, at the Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.

Mr. Rash is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his children, Lee Rash, Denise Rash Agnew and Sarah Rash were to make funeral arrangements at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Mr. Rash was a native of Wytheville, Virginia and relocated to Carthage in 1982 where he began employment with Jersey Minere Zinc Co.

His wife was longtime Carthage Town Clerk Joyce Rash.

