OBIT: Mr. Ricky Lambert Of Nacogdoches, Texas

Mr. Ricky Lambert of Nacogdoches, Texas died at the age of 53, Monday, January 8, 2018 at his home following a battle with cancer.

A Celebration of his life was held at the Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Beaumont, Texas on Tuesday January 16th at 2 p.m. Rev. Robert Besser was the officiant.

Mr. Lambert was born Ricky Edward Lambert in Lebanon on February 20, 1964 and was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Lambert on October 8, 2009 at the age of 67 and his step-mother Mary Frances McCormick Lambert who died February 17, 2014 also at the age of 67.

Mr. Lambert’s mother, Melba Faye Shoemake Wilson died at the age of 71 on May 22, 2015 and his step-father, Woodrow Wilson Brown died February 21, 1999.

Mr. Lambert was a graduate of the University of Tennessee where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture.

He was employed with the United States Department of Agriculture, Natural Resource Conservation Service as a soil scientist, first in North Dakota and then was transferred to Texas.

Mr. Lambert possessed the honorary title of Colonel Aide De Camp, Governor’s Staff from the State of Tennessee, which was presented to him by the State Representative Joe Bell.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Diane Lambert; daughter, Amy D. Lambert; three siblings, Sharon McCormick Coker and husband Jerry, Tracy Lambert, Charlie Lambert and wife Gina.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Lambert family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE