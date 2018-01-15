OBIT: Mrs. Carolyn Petty, Age 84, Of Carthage

Mrs. Carolyn Petty, age 84, of Carthage, died Friday evening, January 12, at Concordia Nursing and Rehab in Carthage. She is survived by: daughter, Laurie Petty Smith of Carthage; son, Terry Hollis Petty of Carthage; 6 grandchildren, T. J. Petty of Nashville, Joey Petty of Tullahoma, Chelsea Holland and husband Jonathan of Algood, Caleb Smith and wife Traci of Manchester, Jeremy Brown and wife Kayla of Kathleene, Georgia, Joshua Brown and wife Meghan of Hartwell, Georgia; 6 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Petty is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Her service will be conducted on Tuesday, January 16, at 1:00 PM at the Carthage First Baptist Church. Bro. Tim Frank will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: T. J. Petty, Joey Petty, Jonathan Holland, Caleb Smith, Steve Baxley, Cameron Nixon.

Visitation will begin on Monday at Sanderson Funeral Home from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Tuesday at the Carthage First Baptist Church from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Carthage First Baptist Church.

