OBIT: William Douglas “Doug” Fann, 68, Formerly Of Carthage

William Douglas “Doug” Fann, 68, formerly of Carthage, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday morning, January 10, 2018 at home in Arkansas City, KS.

Following his wishes, cremation will take place and the family will hold services privately in Arkansas City and also Carthage, Tennessee.

William Douglas was born on April 4, 1949 in Nashville, TN, the son of William Alford and Ruby Nell (Moore) Fann. For the last 40 years, Doug has worked as a truck driver. He has lived in Nashville and Carthage, Tennessee for over 25 years as well as Arkansas City for the last 4 years. He enjoyed watching movies, collecting cars, dancing and boating.

His family includes his children, Will Fann, Angelique Austin and Joseph Fann; his siblings, James Fann, Lanie Warrick, Diane Fann, Ronnie Fann, Kenny Fann, Debbie Bowden and Karen Thompson; his 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Fann Family.

BASS OF CARTHAGE