COUNTY MAYOR NOT SEEKING RE-ELECTION

New County Mayor Will Be Elected In August

For the first time in 16 years, come September the county will have a new county mayor. County Mayor Michael Nesbitt has announced plans not to seek re-election. Residents will select a new county mayor in the August 2 election, who will take office September 1.

The field of candidates seeking the county’s top spot could get crowded before the qualifying deadline ends for this summer’s election. Last week, County Commissioner Mark Jones became the first candidate to announce his intentions to seek the office.

According to the Smith County Election Commission’s website, former ambulance service director, Ricky Slack has picked up qualifying papers for the seat.

