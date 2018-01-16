FORMER CITY COUNCILMAN PASSES

A longtime Carthage city councilman and Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (U.C.E.M.C.) district manager passed away Sunday morning. L. C. Grisham died from advanced carcinoma of the lungs at the age of 78.

Grisham, who had been in hospice care for several weeks, was re-admitted to Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage on January 8 (2018). Grisham is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral.

Grisham began employment at U.C.E.M.C. on August 8, 1966 and had served as district manager for over twenty-six years.