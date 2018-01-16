ROCK CITY FIRE

A mobile home in Smith Trailer Court located in the Rock City community was destroyed by fire, Thursday night.

Firemen from Rock City/Rome and Central District fire departments were dispatched to the blaze around 6 p.m.

Officials say the mobile home was abandoned. The structure was fully engulfed when firemen arrived on the scene.

Firemen were able to keep the blaze from spreading to other nearby mobile homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The mobile home park is located on Highway 70 across from Union Heights Elementary School.