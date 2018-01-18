OBIT: Mrs. Melinda McClanahan Francis, Age 61, Of Granville

Mrs. Melinda McClanahan Francis, age 61, of Granville, died Monday afternoon, January 15. She is survived by: 2 sons, Dale Francis of Rome, Shayne Young of Rome; sisters, Susie Silcox of Chestnut Mound, Lisa Cootes of Smyrna, Michelle Powars, Tammy Sharp, Buffy Burgan all of Kentucky, Michelle Baker of California; brothers, Maxie Gibbs and wife Michelle of White House, Tommy McClanahan and wife Pam of Lebanon, Jay & Steven McClanahan of Kentucky; mother, Betty Jo Burke of Granville; 3 grandchildren, Destannie Young, Kailey Young, Nolen Young.

Mrs. Francis is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, January 19, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jackie Dawson will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Gary Wills, Brian Gibbs, & Art Kingsland. Serving as active pallbearers are: Lucas Cootes, Steven Cootes, Kevin Tuttle, Hunter Bradshaw, Sheldon Gibbs, Jimmy McClanahan.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon at 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Friday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Sanderson of Carthage