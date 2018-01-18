OBIT: Mrs. Opal Hazel Deck Dennis Culbreath, Age 94, Of Carthage, TN

, age 94, of Carthage, TN, passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

Mrs. Culbreath was born February 14, 1923 in Monroe, TN, the daughter of the late Benjamin Deck and Rosie Sewell. She was also preceded in death by Father of her children: Frank Dennis; Husband: Hubert Culbreath, Sr. Children: Frank Wayne Dennis, Eddie Dennis, Barbara Petty, and Jackie Dennis. Granddaughter: Kimberly Holmes and Brother: Morris Deck.

Mrs. Culbreath was the first graduate of the CNT Nursing Program at Smith County Healthcare and received the Who’s Who award from Smith County Healthcare in 2004. She worked at Smith County Healthcare for several years until going to work at Smith County Memorial Hospital as Dr. Gordon Petty’s hospital nurse. Later, she went to Carthage General Hospital where she worked as a nurse and trained the nurses in the hospital nursery. After Carthage General, Mrs. Culbreath worked at McFarland Hospital in the OBGYN Department. Upon retiring from Nursing, Mrs. Culbreath worked and retired from Walmart as a greeter. She was a member of the South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Culbreath is survived by Daughter: Wanda (Jimmy) Holmes of Hiwassee, TN. Grandchildren: Paula (Randy) Myers, Amy (Robert) Waggoner, Rhonda (Lane) Dillman, Great-Grandchildren: Heather (Jeff) Crowley, Josh (Krystal) Myers, Tyler Myers; Great-great Grandchildren: Dannica Allison, Caden Myers, Jeffrey Crowley, Jr. & Lucas Randall Myers. Bonus-Great-Grandchildren: Corbin & Alice Spears. Bonus-Children: Hubert Culbreath, Jr., and Carolyn (Floyd) Mofield and their children and grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Culbreath are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. with Elder James “Pee Wee” Massey officiating. Interment will follow in the Ridgewood Cemetery

Visitation with the family will be held at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness, Ronald McDonald House, Nashville Rescue Mission or Feed the Hungry.

Pallbearers: Jeff Crowley, Lane Dillman, Joshua Myers, Randy Myers, Tyler Myers and Robert Waggoner.

Honorary Pallbearers: Great-Grandchildren, Concordia Nursing Home Employees, Kindred Hospice Employees, Dr. Ben & Stormie.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, CARTHAGE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.