OBIT: Mrs. Hattie Ruth King, Age 76, Of Elmwood

Mrs. Hattie Ruth King, age 76, of Elmwood, died Thursday evening, January 18, at the Riverview ER in Carthage. She is survived by: 3 children, Bruce King of Elmwood, Joe Joe King of Hermitage, Penny King of Elmwood; brother, Thomas Chowning of Murfreesboro; 5 grandchildren, Wanya King, Shermar King, Shania Shaw, Shante King, Justin King; 2 great-grandchildren, Kiyah King and Courtland King.

Mrs. King is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, January 23, at 1:00 PM. Rev. Earl Dirkson and Rev. Jerry Payne will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Johnny Edmonds, Sam Winfree, Zachary Dirkson, Shermar King, Travis Carr.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage