OBIT: Ms. Janet Myers Shaw, Age 64, Of Gordonsville

Ms. Janet Myers Shaw, age 64, of Gordonsville, died Wednesday afternoon, January 17, at Alive Hospice in Nashville. She is survived by: 2 daughters, Kim Silcox of Monoville, Carrie Myers of Turkey Creek; 3 grandchildren, Kielie Barrett, Kayla Barrett, Tre Gammons; 2 sisters, Shirley Carter of Carthage, Mary Thomas and husband Tommy of Graveltown; 2 brothers, Curtis Ellis and wife Jean of Winchester, William Ellis of Bradford Hill; longtime companion, Kevin Pruett of Gordonsville.

Ms. Shaw is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday morning, January 20 at 11:00 AM. Bro. Frank Bratcher will officiate. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Joe Carter Jr, John Phillip Carter, Gary Wayne Thomas, Justin Lee Thomas, Jeff Barrett.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to the Jordan Hackett Foundation.

