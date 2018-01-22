OBIT: Mr. George Nichols, Of Carthage

Mr. George Nichols of Carthage and a former resident of the Riddleton Community was pronounced dead on arrival at 11:15 a.m. Sunday morning January 21, 2018 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage. Mr. Nichols was 65.

Mr. Nichols is the son of the late Joe and Irene Nichols of the Riddleton Community.

His brothers live out of state and arrangements were incomplete on Monday at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

