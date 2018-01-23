RESCUE SQUAD DISPATCHED TO AID STRANDED HIKERS

The county’s rescue squad was dispatched to the Bearwaller Gap hiking trail on the Cordell Hull Lake, Sunday evening.

Four hikers including a mother, her two daughters and a son became stranded after wandering off the trail.

The children, two girls and a boy, were ages 7, 8 and 13.

Emergency Management Agency Director Sonny Carter said the excursion began around 1:30 p.m. and emergency services was contacted around dark.

“They had gotten off the trail, missed some marking and could not get back to it,” Carter said. The family was located by rescue personnel on a boat in the Cordell Hull Lake.

The rescue squad’s roper and rescue team were called in to retrieve the four. The rescue took an estimated four to five hours.

