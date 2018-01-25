OBIT: Gary Lee Cunningham, 70, Of Pleasant Shade

Gary Lee Cunningham, 70, of Pleasant Shade, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2018, at the Sumner Co. Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.

Gary was born May 15, 1947 to the late Owen and Violet (Richmond) Cunningham in Modesto, CA. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sandra (Cook) Cunningham; sons, Keven (Tammy) Cunningham and David (Christy) Cunningham; daughters, Amelia Pearson, Nicole (Jeff) Neuenschwander, Connie Davis and Leeanna Helton. Gary had twenty four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Jody Burks, and daughter, Adeana Cunningham.

Gary served his country in the United States Army.

The family had a private service for Gary on Sunday, January 21, 2018 at the Boyd Funeral Home, 101 Elizabeth St., Ashland City, TN 37015 www.boydfh.com 615-792-4677.

Boyd Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.