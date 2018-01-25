OBIT: Mr. George (G.W.) Nichols, Age 65, Of Carthage

Mr. George (G.W.) Nichols, age 65, of Carthage, died Sunday morning, January 21, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: 3 brothers, James Norris “Squeaky” Nichols and wife Vanetta of Omaha, Nebraska, Willie B. “Peanut” Nichols and wife Maria of Voorhees, New Jersey, Sammy K. Nichols and wife Linda of Charlotte, North Carolina; 2 daughters, Monica Whitaker of Hartsville, Jackie Orteaga of Lebanon.

Mr. Nichols is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his services will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, January 27, at 1:00 PM. Rev. Tony Clemons and Rev. Bobby Ray Seay will officiate.

Interment in the Rockvale Cemetery in Riddleton. Serving as active pallbearers are: Edward Woodmore, Bronson Harris, William Timberlake, Ricky Smith, Clifton Carter, Bernie Franklin. Honorary pallbearers are: James Allen, Carl Carter, John Hammock, Roderick Townsend, James Woodmore. Flowerbearers are nieces and cousins.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday until service time at 1:00 PM.

