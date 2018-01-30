ONE DAY CLOSING OF HWY 25 PLANNED

Highway 25 at the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s rock mitigation project just west of Carthage will be closed for one day. Representative Terri Lynn Weaver contacted the Courier Friday saying the road would have to be closed for one day to allow utility work to be conducted by Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation.

The representative said other utility work by other companies will be conducted in the upcoming weeks. Representative Weaver said the utilities work is being done now instead of when the road was closed because companies did not want their employees in the construction zone while blasting was taking place.

The road is expected to be closed from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, according to a transportation department spokesperson.

However, this date is subject to change because of weather. Friday, representative Weaver said she was meeting with businesses on Highway 25 to let them know of the temporary closing.