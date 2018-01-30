WRECK LEADS TO VEHICULAR ASSAULT CHARGES

A woman faces vehicular assault charges after allegedly driving under the influence and causing a crash which seriously injured two people.

Amy Sue Barnes, 46, Brush Creek, faces five charges in connection with the August, 2017, wreck which occurred on Highway 53 near New Middleton.

Barnes was charged in connection with the case on Friday, January 19.

In addition to vehicular assault, Barnes has been charged with driving under the influence (fourth offense), failure to exercise due care, driving on revoked license (first offense) and altering or forging title or plates.

