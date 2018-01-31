OBIT: Mr. Billy Walker, Age 68, Of Watertown, TN

Mr. Billy Walker, age 68, of Watertown, TN, passed away Monday, January 29, 2018.

Billy was born October 24, 1949 in Lebanon, TN, son of the late William Gordon Walker and Grace Pearl Givan Walker. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1967 and later graduated from Hartsville Vocational School. Billy married LaVonne Washer on August 31, 1973. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Alexandria where he served as Deacon. Mr. Walker was a farmer.

Mr. Walker is survived by his Wife of 44 years; LaVonne Walker of Watertown, TN. Three Daughters; Julie (Kent) Beasley of Watertown, TN, Jill (Tim) Chappell of Watertown, TN, and Cindy (Kelsey) Evert of Watertown, TN. Sister; Helen Walker Edwards of Alexandria, TN. Grandchildren; Brady Chappell, Lola Klaire Chappell, Jack Walker Beasley, Ben Thomas Beasley, James William Evert, and Camille Evert. Mother-in-Law; Jo Doris Washer. Nephews; Steve Edwards and Tim Edwards and Niece; Angie Garrett.

Funeral Services for Mr. Walker are scheduled to be conducted from First Baptist Church, Alexandria on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 1PM with Bro. Billie Friel officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillview Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation with the Walker family will be held at Avant Funeral Home on Wednesday from 2PM until 8PM and at First Baptist Church, Alexandria on Thursday from 11AM until the time of the service at 1PM.

In lieu of flowers, the Walker family requests memorials in Mr. Billy’s memory be made to the Gideons.

Pallbearers: Dave Lawrence, Blake Lawrence, Robert Smith, David Walker, Tim Edwards, and Steve Edwards.

Honorary Pallbearers: Alexandria Rook Hall.

AVANT FUNERAL HOME, DIRECTORS.