OBIT: Mr. Durell Walker, Age 84, Of Bradford Hill

Mr. Durell Walker, age 84, of Bradford Hill, died Friday morning, February 2, at Tennova in Lebanon. He is survived by: wife of 62 years, Sue Walker; 2 children, Sharon Kimes and husband Randall of Celina, Steve Walker and wife Beverly of Lafayette; 2 sisters, Minnie Lee Redford of Tullahoma, Daphine Hunley and husband Ray of Hermitage; brother, James Walker and wife Mary of Louisville, Kentucky; 5 grandchildren, Christi Blankenship and husband Jody of Lafayette, Stephanie Dyer and husband Matt of Carthage, Terra Davis and husband Andy of Sparta, Kayla Jenkins and husband Nathan of Willette, Heath Kimes of Celina; 4 great-grandchildren, Mary Ella and Anna Mai Blankenship, Atticus Dyer and Jaxie Sue Jenkins.

Mr. Walker is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, February 4, at 3:00 PM. Edward L. Anderson will officiate. Family and friends will gather Monday afternoon, February 5, at 1:00 PM at Butlers Landing Cemetery in Celina for Graveside Service and Interment. Kenny Westmoreland will officiate. Serving as active pallbearers are: Jody Blankenship, Matt Dyer, Andy Davis, Nathan Jenkins, Heath Kimes, John Maxwell, Larry Watson, Alan West.

Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the cemetery mowing fund.

