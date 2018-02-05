OBIT: Mr. Paul Dean Agnew Of Glendale, Arizona

Mr. Paul Dean Agnew of Glendale, Arizona passed away on January 5, 2018 of a massive stroke. Mr. Agnew previously lived in Brush Creek as a young boy and young man.

He served in the United States Air Force, stationed at Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix, Arizona. He later worked for and retired from Honeywell in Phoenix. Mr. Agnew was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; son, Dean Agnew; and brother, Jr. Agnew.

He is survived by one son Bill Agnew (Heidi) of Denver, Colorado and two granddaughters, Dallas and Mallory Agnew of Denver. Mr. Agnew is also survived locally by one brother, Kenneth (Jo Frances) Agnew of Carthage, TN.

A memorial service was held in Glendale, AZ for Mr. Agnew.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Agnew Family.

BASS OF CARTHAGE