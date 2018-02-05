OBIT: Mrs. Elizabeth Kemp, age 94, of Carthage

Mrs. Elizabeth Kemp, age 94, of Carthage, died Monday afternoon, February 5, at Riverview Regional Medical Center. She is survived by: 5 sons, Norris Kemp of Carthage, Phil Kemp and wife Pam Page Kemp of South Carthage, Wayne Kemp and wife Merle McCall Kemp of Lebanon, Francis Kemp of Monoville and Tim Kemp and wife Lorie Dyer Kemp of Red Boiling Springs; sister, Joyce Stasel of Beaverton, OR; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Kemp is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted Wednesday morning, February 7, at 11:00 am at the North Carthge Baptist Church with Eld. Charles Allen Gentry and Eld. Stephen Brooks officiating. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens with Eld. Anthony Dixon officiating. Serving as active pallbearers are: Jeremy Kemp, Jason Kemp, Jon Phillip Kemp, Jamie Kemp, Scott Kemp and Joseph Kemp.

The family will receive friends at the Carthage Chapel beginning on Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will be at the North Carthage Baptist Church on Wednesday from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am.

The family has requested memorials to North Carthage Baptist Church.

