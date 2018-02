• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!

CONTACT US AT 615-7 35 -1110 & FIND OUT HOW!

________________________________________________________

Immediate Help Wanted: Smith-Wilson County Septic Service is looking for a driver/operator, full time, must have valid driver’s license, and some septic experience is helpful.

To apply, please call 615-897-4444. 02-08-1t

____________________________