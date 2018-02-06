Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 02/08/18

I Kevin True have in my possession a 1977 Honda Motorcycle VIN # CT90-1602736 and a 1973 Honda Motorcycle VIN # CB750-2311030 if anyone has any information On either of these vehicles please contact me at 615-897-1323 or 615-804-3126 cell I can also be reached by mail at PO BOX 9, Chestnut mound, TN 38552. 02-08-18(1T)

___________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Salazar Contracting, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98302-4230-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNQ737 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 03/23/18. 02-08-18(2T)

___________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Smith County is taking sealed bids until 10 am, February 26, 2018 for the purchase and installation of a fencing and remote security system including gates for the Smith County Jail & Courts Facility. Bid Specs may be picked up at the Smith County Mayor’s Office, M-F 8am to 4pm or can be emailed from the Mayor’s office. For an emailed copy please contact Staci Bush at 615-735-2294 x1 or email at sbush@smithcounty.com. The Mayor’s office is located at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030. All bids need to include any and all warranties that covers this purchase and installation. All Bids must be tightly sealed and have “Fencing BID” labeled on the envelope. Bids to be received at: Smith County Mayor’s Office Turner Building 122 Turner High Cir Carthage, TN 37030 Any Questions Contact Smith County Mayor’s Office at 615-735-2294. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability. Smith County is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer. 02-08-18(2T)

__________________

NOTICE TO SCHOOL PATRONS CONCERNING STUDENT RECORDS The schools collect and maintain student records to provide for the growth and development of individual students, to provide information to parents and authorized staff, and to provide a basis for the evaluation and improvement of school programs. Section 438 of the General Education Provisions Act, as amended, sets out requirements designed to protect the privacy of parents and students. Specifically, the statute governs disclosure of records maintained by educational institutions which receive federal funds. In brief, the statute provides that such institutions must provide parents of students access to official records directly related to the students and an opportunity for a hearing to challenge such records on the grounds that they are inaccurate, misleading or otherwise inappropriate; that institutions must obtain the written consent of parents before releasing personally identifiable data about students from records to other than a specified list of exceptions; that parents and students must be notified of these rights transfer to students at certain points; and that an office and review board must be established. This office is the Family Policy Compliance Office of the U.S. Department of Education. They will investigate and adjudicate violations and complaints of this section. A permanent record of a student’s name, address, and phone number, grades, attendance record, and classes attended, grade level completed, and year completed shall be maintained without time limitation. The public agency must inform parents as to where personally identifiable information is to be maintained when it is no longer needed to provide educational services for the child. If it is to be destroyed, the parents must be notified in advance and have a chance to review or copy the records. A copy of the policy and administrative regulations adopted by the Board of Education in compliance with Section 438 of the General Education Provisions Act may be obtained. 02-08-18(1T)

______________________

SCHOOL SYSTEM SEEKS OUT CHILDREN WITH DISABILITIES The Smith County School System is conducting a county-wide search for children with disabilities, ages birth through twenty-one, who are not currently in school or enrolled in a program for the disabled but are in need of special education services. The school system provides special education services to disabled children, ages 3-21. (Those children in the public school program and those enrolled in Head Start have already been identified.) The purpose is to locate and identify all disabled children and youth in Smith County so that they may receive appropriate public education. Persons who know of a disabled child not receiving educational services should contact Supervisor of Special Education Emerson Stockton at 735-2187. Programs are available, and the support of all citizens and organizations is solicited in locating children with disabilities in Smith County. Smith County Schools is a recipient of additional IDEA-B ARRA funds and will be dispersed according to IDEA-B rules and regulations. 02-08-18(1T)

___________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A public hearing will be held Thursday, February 15, at 5:00 at Smith County Board of Education, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) as it applies to Smith County Schools. The Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) requires that K-12 schools and libraries in the United States to use internet filters and implement other measures to protect children from harmful online content as a condition for federal funding. Danny Claire, Technology for Smith County Schools 02-08-18(1T)

___________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Smith County is taking sealed bids until 10 am, February 22, 2018 for the purchase of an Air Filling Station for the Smith County Volunteer Fire Department. Bid Specs may be picked up at the Smith County Mayor’s Office M-F 8am to 4pm or can be emailed from the Mayor’s office. For an emailed copy please contact Staci Bush at 615-735-2294 x1 or email at sbush@smithcounty.com. The Mayor’s office is located at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030. All bids need to include any and all warranties that covers this purchase and installation. All Bids must be tightly sealed and have “Air Filling Station BID” labeled on the envelope. Bids to be received at: Smith County Mayor’s Office Turner Building 122 Turner High Cir Carthage, TN 37030 Any Questions Contact Smith County Mayor’s Office at 615-735-2294. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability. Smith County is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer. 02-08-18(2T)

___________________

Notice to Bid Gordonsville High School is accepting bids to sand and refinish the gymnasium floor at Gordonsville High School. The contractor must show proof of liability insurance, worker’s compensation and be a member of the Tennessee Drug Free Workplace. Bid specifications may be obtained at Gordonsville High School, 110 E Main St., Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563. Call Butch Agee or Shane Vaden at 615-683-8245 for details. Bids will be opened at 2:00 p.m. on February 23, 2018 at Gordonsville High School, 110 E Main St., Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563. Gordonsville High School retains the right to reject any or all bids. 02-08-18(2T)

__________________

I, Mark Boyd, have this 2001 Chev S10 truck Vin#1GCCS19W818202205 in my possession. If you know anything about this truck, please contact me at 615-486-8599. 02-08-18(2T)

___________________

2002 Ford F250:1FTNW20F52EA24014. Any person holding interest in vehicle notify within 10 days by certified mail & return receipt. Justin Davis: 3882 Eastover Rd, Watertown TN 37184 02-08-1tpd

____________________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE JESSICA ROBIN BLY VS. JOSEPH WAYNE BLY, 2017-DC-539 ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION It appearing to the Court from allegations of the Complaint, Motion for Service by Publication and the Affidavit of Diligent Search, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, Joseph Wayne Bly, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search; therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon Joseph Wayne Bly. It is, therefore, ORDERED that said Defendant be served by publication of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in Carthage, Tennessee. It is further ORDERED that if the Defendant, Joseph Wayne Bly, does not enter an appearance or otherwise Answer the Complaint, further personal service or service by further publication shall be dispensed with and service of any future notices, motions, orders or other legal documents in this matter may be made upon the defendant, JOSEPH WAYNE BLY, by filing same with the Circuit Court Clerk for Wilson County, Tennessee, Honorable Clara Byrd, Judge. Respectfully submitted: Karen P. Casey (BPR#027454), Attorney for Plaintiff 224 West Main Street Watertown, TN 37184 (615)237-9338 01-25-4t

________________________

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 16th day of July, 2010, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 224, Page 588, JOEY D. BROOKS, conveyed to WALTER. G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JACKY O. BELLAR, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 331, Page 677, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, February 16, 2018, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 062 PARCEL: 010.05 BEGINNING at a pin in the southern boundary of an old county road which runs through the Luther Mofield property, same being the northwest corner of this property being conveyed; thence running in a southeasterly direction along the southern boundary of said county road a distance of 172 feet; thence running in a southerly direction along the Phillip Irvine property line a distance of 128 feet; thence in a northwesterly direction along the Mofield property line a distance of 168 feet; thence in a northeasterly direction along the Grantors’ remaining property line a distance of 119 feet, and containing one-half (1/2) acre, more or less. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Joey D. Brooks by Warranty Deed from Community Bank of Smith County, Office of Wilson Bank & Trust, dated July 16, 2010, of record in Record Book 224, Page 585, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 32 Old Sanders Creek Road, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Ms. Karen Casey P.O. Box 2910 Lebanon, TN 37088 Ms. Stacey Renee Crawford Brooks C/O Attorney Karen Casey P.O. Box 2910 Lebanon, TN 37088 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on January 25, 2018, February 1, 2018 and February 8, 2018. This the 4th day of January, 2018. JACKY O. BELLAR, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER ATTORNEYS AT LAW P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 (615) 735-1684 1-25-3t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Denise Michelle Bryant Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Denise Michelle Bryant, Deceased, who died on the 22nd day of January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 2nd day of February, 2018. Signed Van Robert Bryant, Jr., Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master James B. Dance, Attorney 2-8-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Goldna Clay Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of January, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Goldna Clay, Deceased, who died on the 25th day of January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 31st day of January, 2018. Signed Tammy Kidd, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 2-8-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated August 30, 2016, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 2, 2016, in Book No. 309, at Page 85, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Kurt Grater, conveying certain property therein described to Hugh M. Queener as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Pinnacle Bank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on February 22, 2018 on or about 9:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BEING located in the 14th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the south side of County House Circle, and being the property of record in Record Book 178, Page 652, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. See Tax Map 53, Parcel 20.00, Tax Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the south margin of County House Circle, same being the northeast corner of this tract and the northwest corner of James Robert Wisniewski, Jr. (RB 276, PG 464, ROSCT); thence leaving road with line of Wisniewski South 09 degrees 09 minutes 04 seconds West 116.89 feet to an Iron rod at a post; thence with line of Tommy L. Bane (RB 16, PG 234, ROSCT) South 85 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds West 211.60 feet to an iron rod at a post; thence North 01 degree 59 minutes 04 seconds East 117.88 feet to an iron rod in the south margin of County House Circle; thence with said margin North 85 degrees 23 minutes 25 seconds East 179.97 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 05 degrees 25 minutes 46 seconds, a radius of 485.00 feet, a tangent length of 23.00 feet, and a chord of North 88 degrees 06 minutes 18 seconds East 45.94 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 45.96 feet to the point of beginning containing 0.584 acres more or less by survey by Jim Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 2053, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated August 18, 2016. ALSO KNOWN AS: 51 County House Circle, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: KURT GRATER The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 323799 DATED January 24, 2018 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 02-01-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Luther Craig (L. C.) Grisham Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of January, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Luther Craig (L. C.) Grisham, Deceased, who died on the 14th day of January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 29th day of January, 2018. Signed Faye Cosby, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 2-8-2t

________________________

NOTICE AVANAH NICOLE LEE The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you to declare your child to be dependent and neglected. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Chasity Hancock, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Ct., Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3011, an Answer to the Petition to Declare Child Dependent and Neglected and for Emergency Temporary Legal Custody, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice. Pursuant to Rule 39(e)(1) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 27th day of March , 2018, at 9:00 A.M. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Smith County Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 02-01-4t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF John Wayne Leftwich, Sr. Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of January, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of John Wayne Leftwich, Sr., Deceased, who died on the 11th day of January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of January, 2018. Signed John Wayne Leftwich, Jr., Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 2-1-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Frances Eugene Martin Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of January, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Frances Eugene Martin, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of April, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of January, 2018. Signed Steven Cassetty, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Cameron Himes, Attorney 2-8-2t

________________________