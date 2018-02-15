OBIT: Mrs. Betty Carmack, Age 79, Of Red Boiling Springs

Mrs. Betty Carmack, age 79, of Red Boiling Springs, died Tuesday afternoon, February 13, at Riverview Regional in Carthage.

She is survived by: son, Tony Carmack of Red Boiling Springs; sister, Carol Carmack of Red Boiling Springs; 4 grandchildren; Krista York and husband Cody, Nichole Carmack, Brandy Cherry and husband Gene, Angel Carmack; 3 great-grandchildren, Kyiala York, Elizabeth Cherry, Allison Carmack.

Mrs. Carmack is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, February 16, at 3:00 PM. Pastor Teresa Brooks will officiate.

Interment in the Davis Cemetery in the Russell Hill Community. Serving as pallbearers are: Cody York, Michael Elrod, Junior Carmack, Tony Eldrod, Joey Litteral, Steve Paige, Gene Cherry.

Visitation on Friday only from 10:00 AM until service time at 3:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage