OBIT: Mr. Christopher Stephen Porterfield, Age 42, Of The Turkey Creek Community

Mr. Christopher Stephen Porterfield, age 42, of the Turkey Creek Community of Carthage, TN, passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

Stephen was born March 9, 1975 in Carthage, TN, son of Cherry Slack. He was preceded in death by a brother at an early age. Stephen was a member of the New Middleton Baptist Church and has been very involved in the Fire Department and Rescue Squad in Smith County for many years, serving on both New Middleton Fire Department and Gordonsville Fire Department.

Mr. Porterfield is survived by Daughter; Bethanie Lorea Porterfield of Cookeville, TN. Mother and Step-Father; Cherry Slack (Phil) Deering of Carthage, TN. Sisters; Holly (Scott) Kemp of Carthage, TN, and Michelle Draper of Carthage, TN. Aunt; Almeta Lester of Carthage, TN. Former Wife; Ann Porterfield of New Middleton, TN.

Funeral Services for Mr. Porterfield are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 1PM with Bro. Junior Nesbitt and Bro. B.J. Thomason officiating. Interment will follow in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the Porterfield family will be held at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday from 2PM until 8PM and again on Saturday after 10AM until the time of the service at 1PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Smith County Rescue Squad, New Middleton Fire Department, or the Gordonsville Fire Department.

Pallbearers: Paul Pope, Jerry Craighead, Jeremy Gregory, David Landreth, Travis Poindexter, and Ricky Slack.

Honorary Pallbearers: Gordonsville Fire Department, New Middleton Fire Department, and Smith County Rescue Squad.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, CARTHAGE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.