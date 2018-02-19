OBIT: Mr. Bobby Glover, Age 77, Of Gordonsville, TN

Mr. Bobby Glover, age 77, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away Saturday, February 17, 2018 at his home.

Born Bobby Alson Glover on May 28, 1940 to Herlon “Smiley” Glover, who died December 24, 2001 at the age of 85 and Virginia “Jenny” Smith Glover, who died April 23, 2012 at the age of 91.

He was also preceded in death by Son; Darryl Glover on June 30, 1968, Son-in-Law; Wayne Maynard on March 2, 2009, and Mother-in-Law; Estelle Harris on October 2, 2002.

He married Louise Harris on August 5, 1961. Bobby was saved on July 27, 1963 in a grass lot near his home. He was a member of The Macedonia The Baptist Church in Clubb Springs where he was the song leader for many years and a deacon for 49 years.

He was a 1958 graduate of Gordonsville High School and retired from the Gordonsville Zinc Mine after 30 years of employment.

Mr. Glover is survived by Wife of 56 years; Louise Harris Glover of Gordonsville, TN. Children; Sandra Maynard of Lancaster, TN, Gary (Laurie) Glover of Hickman, TN, Gregg (Lori) Glover of Buffalo Valley, TN. Grandchildren; Amanda (Tanner) Freese, Courtney Maynard, Trevor Glover, Peyton Glover, Connor Glover, Katie Glover, and Caroline Glover. Two Great-Grandchildren; Carlie Maynard and Charlotte Freese. Brother; Jerry (Evelyn) Glover of Algood, TN. Sister; Helen (Rick) Ezell of Lancaster, TN, and Dorothy (David) Elrod of Buffalo Valley, TN. Brother-in-Law; Bobby (Diane) Harris of Tiverton, RI, and Sister-in-Law; Betty Harris of Gallatin, TN.

Funeral Services for Mr. Glover are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 1PM with Bro. Tim Bennett and Bro. Gary McBride officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery with Bro. Frank Randolph officiating.

Visitation with the Glover family will be held at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday from 1PM until 8PM and again on Tuesday from 10AM until the time of the service at 1PM.

Pallbearers: Tanner Freese, Trevor Glover, Peyton Glover, Connor Glover, Ken Herd, Stacy Herd, Roger Glover.

Honorary Pallbearers: Former coworkers of Jersey-Miniere Zinc.

The Glover family requests memorials in Mr. Bobby’s memory be made to Katie Glover or to Macedonia The Baptist Church.

