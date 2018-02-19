OBIT: Mr. Joe D. Chaffin, Age 84, Of Lebanon

Mr. Joe D. Chaffin

Graveside service for Mr. Joe D. Chaffin will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 23, 2018, at the Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Eld. Ronnie Armistead officiating. Visitation will be at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon on Friday from 10:00-10:45 A.M.

Mr. Chaffin, age 84 of Lebanon passed away Thursday, February 15, 2018, at his home.

Born November 25, 1933, in the St. Mary Community of Smith County, he is the son of the late Wendell Lee and Hazel Ballard Chaffin. He was a 1951 graduate of Smith County High School and attended Tennessee Tech. He was a retired construction worker and attended Bethany Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Unetta Carr Chaffin; two sisters, Frances Bush and Willodene Chaffin; and a half brother, Wendell Clay Chaffin.

He is survived by: daughter and son in law, Vickie and Gary Easterly; two grandsons, Daniel (Megan) Easterly and Tyler Easterly; great grandson, Ezra Timothy Easterly; sister, Reba Chaffin; half brother, Fred Elbert Chaffin; and special friend, Ethel Anderson.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon. (615)444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Chaffin Family.

Ligon & Bobo of Lebanon