SMITH COUNTY RESIDENT ACCIDENT VICTIM

A Smith County resident was killed in a single vehicle accident in Marion County, Wednesday.

Funeral services were held Saturday for Christopher Steven Porterfield, age 42, and resident of the Turkey Creek community.

The wreck occurred around 4:49 p.m., Wednesday, January 14, on Interstate 24 in the east bound lanes at the 162 mile marker near the town of Jasper in southeast middle Tennessee.

According to an accident report,“Porterfield was traveling east on Interstate 24 near mile marker 162 when he failed to negotiate a curve causing his vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle traveled down an embankment, striking a tree on the left driver’s side.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER