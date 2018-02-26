OBIT: Little Miss Greycin Oaks Of White House

Little Miss Greycin Oaks of White House went to be in the arms of God and to join her heavenly family at the age of 12 on February 16, 2018 at the Monroe Carroll Children’s Hospital in Nashville where she was being treated for the flu.

A 12 noon Life Celebration was held on Tuesday February 20th at the Cole and Garrett Funeral Home in White House. Nathan Oaks officiated and burial followed in the White House Memorial Gardens.

Born Greycin Elaine Oaks in Nashville on May 2, 2005, she was the youngest of three children of Ben and Traci Oaks and was the first granddaughter on her father’s side of the family.

She was welcomed into heaven by her maternal grandmother, Charlotte Elaine Lanius Evitts who died at the age of 65 on January 13, 2009, uncle Richard Aaron Evitts Sr. who died at the age of 53 on August 16, 2017 and great uncle Harold.

Greycin was described by her parents as independent, unique, outgoing and a fabulous child.

She possessed a heart of gold and her special gift to persons she met was to bring out the best in them.

She attended White House Middle School where she met and befriended Wednesday Barche who was her best friend and who Greycin referred to as “a sister from another mister”.

The young Princess loved all her little cousins and had a special and unique relationship with each of them.

Greycin had a special love for animals and especially loved cats. Her plans were to renovate the basement of the family home so she could live there with all of the cats she wanted and she would jokingly say she wanted to become a “Crazy Cat Lady”.

She will ever be remembered as a perfect daughter, loving sister, granddaughter, best friend, niece and cousin.

Surviving in addition to her parents are two brother whom she adored, Bishop and Colvin Oaks; maternal grandparents, Don and Jacqueline Davers Oaks; maternal grandfather, Arron Key Evitts and wife Doreen Clements Evitts of the Russell Hill Community; several aunts and uncles, Elizabeth Cook and husband Charles, Amy Oaks-Smith and husband Carlos, Sharon Evitts Troutt and husband Hollis, Lisa Evitts Thompson and husband Barry, Nathan Oaks and wife Mandy, Travis Oaks, Chris Evitts and wife Melissa (Missy); many friends and extended family who loved her dearly and will cherish her precious memory forever.

The family requests memorials to the Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary by going to www.freedom farm.net.

