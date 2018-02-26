OBIT: Lucion Nokes, Of Temperance Hall

Lucion Nokes, age 65, of Temperance Hall passed away Friday, February 16, 2018 at his residence. He was a retired factory worker and was affiliated with the Temperance Hall Pentecostal Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Nayomia Allen Nokes.

Funeral services were held at Love-Cantrell Chapel Sunday, February 18, 2018, at 3:00 PM with Bro. Chris McMillen and Bro. Bill Fowler officiating. Interment was in Tubbs Cemetery in Temperance Hall. Pallbearers were Michael Taylor, Larry Robinson, Shannon Hunter, Cory and Chris Fox, Richard Hayes.

Mr. Nokes is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Ray Nokes; 2 children, Jeffery and Brandy Nokes and Penny and Randy Bouldin, all of Temperance Hall; 5 grandchildren, Justin Nokes (Sarah Branch) of Elmwood, Malayna Nokes, Jake Nokes, Will Bouldin, all of Temperance Hall, and Dustin and Michelle Bouldin of Clarksville; 2 great-grandchildren, Jase Nokes and Ronan Bouldin.

Love-Cantrell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

