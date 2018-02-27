Garage / Yard Sales

Five Little Monkeys Consignment Sale–Macon Co Fairgrounds–March 8 & 9 (8-6), March 10 (7-12). 03-01-1t

MOVING SALE – Saturday only March 3rd 8:00 to 2:00.  All types of household items/furniture/children clothing/toys and more.  17 Jean Drive Carthage, Tn 

Yard Sale – Friday & Saturday, 152 Gordon Dr., Gordonsville.  Household items & misc.  8AM-5PM.             03-01-1tpd

Huge Vendor Yard Sale – Surplus & Overstock. Bea’s adult and children clothes $1 each. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 8 am to 530. The Menagerie on Main, 202 Main Street Carthage, TN.          03-01-1t

Place – Time & Again, 120 Alexandria Square.  Thurs, March 1st, Friday, March 2, time 8-4.  Special day opening Saturday from 9 til 1pm for your convenience.  We will be having a huge sale.  All winter clothes & shoes marked down cheap.  Some spring clothes & shoes have already come in.  We also have mens clothes & a few men items.  Lots of Easter decorations are here.  We have lots of silver trays, crystal bowls & platters for Easter dinner.  We have several cabinets marked down.  We will also have a yard sale outside if weather permits.                 03-01-1t

