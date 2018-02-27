Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 03/01/18

STATEMENT OF NONDISCRIMINATION Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation is the recipient of Federal financial assistance from the Rural Utilities Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and is subject to the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended, the Age Discrimination Act of 1975, as amended, and the rules and regulations of the U.S. Department of Agriculture which provide that no person in the United States, on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, shall be excluded from participation in, admission or access to, denied the benefits of, or otherwise be subjected to discrimination under any of this organization’s programs or activities. Remedies and complaint filling deadlines vary by program or incident. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET center at (202)720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800)877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. The person responsible for coordinating this organization’s nondiscrimination compliance efforts is Jimmy Gregory, General Manager. Any individual or specific class of individuals, who feels that this organization has subjected them to discrimination, may obtain further information about the statutes and regulations listed above and/or complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027 found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint filing cust.html; or at any USDA office, or by calling (866) 632-9992; or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. The complaint form or a letter containing all of the information requested in the form may be sent by: Mail :U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, DC 20250-9410, (2) Fax: (202) 690-7442 (3) Email: at program.intake@usda.gov. 03-01-18(1T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Tuesday, March 13, 2018; 5:00 p.m. at City Hall to discuss a variance for a sign located at the intersection of Highway 25 and Main Street. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Donnie Dennis, Mayor 03-01-18(1T)

SMITH COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING The Smith County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. at the Central Office, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. An extension of the current contract with the Directors of School is on the agenda. This public notice is made pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 49-2-203 and provides 15 days’ notice of the Board’s intent to extend a contract to a person for the Director of Schools position. 03-01-18(3T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation gives notice that a Corrective Action Plan has been submitted for the former Agnew and Jackson facility located at 156 Brush Creek Circle, Brush Creek, Smith County, TN, in compliance with the Code of Federal Regulations Title 40, Part 280.66(a) and Rule 1200-1-15-06(1l)(a) of the State of Tennessee. Pursuant to Title 40, Part 280.67(b) and the Rule 1200-1-15-06(1l)(a), the Corrective Action Plan is available for public inspection during normal business hours, with the exception of legal holidays, for a period of 30 days after the date of this publication at the State of Tennessee, Department of Environment and Conservation, Division of Underground Storage Tanks office located at 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 12th Floor, WRS TN Tower, Nashville, TN 37243 (615) 532-0945. 03-01-18(1T)

If anyone has any information on my 2003 KTM 525EXC motorcycle VIN#VBKEXM4313M531491, please contact Chris Jacobs at 615-486-9119. 03-01-18(2T)

The Cordell Hull Utility District’s regularly scheduled meeting for Thursday, March 1st has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 6th at 6:00 p.m. 03-01-18(1T)

Abandoned 2003 GSXR 600 #JSIGN7BA232108296. Must have title to pick up. Call (615) 489-6664. 03-01-2tpd

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Hester Thompson Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Hester Thompson, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of February, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of February, 2018. Signed Richard A. Thompson, Signed Betty R. Johnson, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 2-22-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Carl Henry Binkley Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of February, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Carl Henry Binkley, Deceased, who died on the 12th day of February, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 11th day of February, 2018. Signed Linda Jo Binkley, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Donnavon Vasek, Attorney 2-22-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary M. Lewis Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of February, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary M. Lewis, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of December, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 15th day of February, 2018. Signed James Thomas Lewis, Jr., Personal Representative Margaret Lewellyn Lewis, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Paul C. Hayes, Attorney 2-22-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Margaret Neal Hardee Broach Preston Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Margaret Neal Hardee Broach Preston, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of February, 2018. Signed Tony Randall Broach Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 2-22-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Cynthia Ann Rodgers Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Cynthia Ann Rodgers, Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of February, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of February, 2018. Signed Ray Duncan, Jr., Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Donnavon Vasek, Attorney 3-1-2t

