OBIT: Little Miss Caroline Marie Stubbs, Of Lebanon

Little Miss Caroline Marie Stubbs, 3 day old infant daughter of Joshua and Katie Stubbs of Lebanon, TN, passed away on March 3, 2018.

Caroline is survived by her Parents; Josh and Katie Stubbs of Lebanon, TN. Siblings; Zackery, Kallie and Olivia Stubbs of Lebanon, TN. Grandparents; Gayle Mallicoat of Lebanon, TN, and Ralph and Veronica Mallicoat of Lebanon, TN. Great-Grandparents; J.R. and Lois Ann Wauford, Jr. of Lebanon, TN, and Jerry and Naomi Harrell of Arkansas.

Preceded in death by Grandparents; Tony and Sherrill Stubbs of Lebanon.

Graveside services and Interment for Miss Caroline are scheduled to be conducted at the Cedar Grove Cemetery on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 2PM. Family and friends will gather just prior to the graveside service at the Cedar Grove Cemetery.

