Garage / Yard Sales

Multiple families. Furniture, dishes, clothes, etc.  March 9 & 10, 9:00 – 4:00.  24 Tanglewood Rd.   3-8-1tpd

Shirley and Elisha High Estate Sale – 535 Jackson Avenue, March 9th, Friday 4:00-6:00 pm, 10th Saturday 10:00 am-4:00 pm, 11th Sunday, 2:00-4:00 pm.        3-8-1tpd

Indoor Moving Sale – Furniture, household items, pool table, outdoor furniture.  Too much to list everything. 

80 Vantrease Rd, Brush Creek.  Rain or shine.  7:00 – 3:00.  Saturday, March 10th.  3-8-1tpd

ESTATE/GARAGE/MOVING SALE

Sofas, tables, chairs, pictures, lamps – nautical – items of all kinds –  lots of everything .  Everything must go. 

155 Lakeside Dr.  Defeated Creek.  Fri – March 9th – 8-5, Sat – March 10th – 8-?  3-8-1tpd

