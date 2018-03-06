Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!

CONTACT US AT 615-7 35 -1110 & FIND OUT HOW!

________________________________________________________

Part-time help needed with Spring clean-up and ready for an event! Yard

grooming/weed eating, farm maintenance and general cleanup of barn and

buildings, ext. painting and various tasks. Watermelon Moon Farm

615-444-2356 leave a message please. 03-08-1t

____________________________

____________________________

____________________________