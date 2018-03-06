Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 03/08/18

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Cynthia Ann Rodgers Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Cynthia Ann Rodgers, Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of February, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of February, 2018. Signed Ray Duncan, Jr., Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Donnavon Vasek, Attorney 3-1-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Clarence Edward Nixon Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of February, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Clarence Edward Nixon, Deceased, who died on the 14th day of December, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of February, 2018. Signed Victor K. Nixon, Co-Personal Representative Candice K. Medley, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 3-8-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Lura Ethel Malone Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of February, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lura Ethel Malone, Deceased, who died on the 12th day of January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of February, 2018. Signed Stanley Dodd, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles McKinney, Attorney 3-8-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Hattie Ruth King Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of February, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Hattie Ruth King, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 28th day of February, 2018. Signed Tracy E. King, Co-Personal Representative Bruce E. King, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 3-8-2t

________________________

Smith County Solid Waste is accepting sealed bids until 10 am March 19th 2018 for the purchase of the following: Stationary Compactor including labor and all materials necessary to complete project located at the New Middleton convenient site. Included in the bid is the purchase of two 40 cubic yard octagon receiver containers. Specs may be picked up at the address below. Bids are to be turned into the Finance Department located at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN. 38563 Smith County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Smith County is an equal opportunity employer. 03-08-18(1T)

________________________

Abandoned 2003 GSXR 600 #JSIGN7BA232108296. Must have title to pick up. Call (615) 489-6664. 03-01-2tpd

____________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Smith County, Tennessee Smith County Highway Department is accepting bids for the resurfacing of Enigma Road from Webster Road to SR-53, Project Length 2.290 miles. Bids should be submitted by March 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to the “Smith County Highway Department, 200 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville, TN 38563.” Each envelope should be plainly marked with “Bid – Enigma Road” Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time. The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor, materials and performing all work required for the resurfacing of Enigma Road from Webster Road to SR-53 described herein and as specified in the plans. Smith County reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals, to waive technicalities or informalities, and to accept any proposals deemed to be in the best interest of Smith County. No bid shall be valid unless signed. No bid shall be accepted by FAX machine. All bidders must be licensed General Contractors to perform the type construction herein described as required by the Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, as amended by Chapter 9, and Chapter 406 of the Public Acts of 1977. In accordance with TCA 62-6-449(b) all bidders shall include the license number, expiration date thereof, and license classification of the bidding contractor and sub-contractor on the outside of the envelope containing the bid; otherwise the bid shall not be opened or considered. 80SAR1-S8-013 S.A. 80013 (2) Enigma Road Plans, Specifications, and all other Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations: 1. Smith County Highway Department 2. Collier Engineering Company, Inc. 3. Xerox Dodge Planroom (McGraw-Hill) 4. Builder’s Exchange of TN 5. Tennessee Road Builders Association 6. iSqFt, Inc. / CMD Group Plans, Specifications, and all other Contract Documents may be obtained from Collier Engineering Company, 5560 Franklin Pike Circle, Brentwood, TN 37027 (615) 331-1441 upon receipt of a $100.00 non-refundable deposit (NO CASH). Steve Coble, Superintendent Smith County Highway Department 03-08-18(2T)

_____________________________

If anyone has any information on my 2003 KTM 525EXC motorcycle VIN#VBKEXM4313M531491, please contact Chris Jacobs at 615-486-9119. 03-01-18(2T)

_____________________

SMITH COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING The Smith County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. at the Central Office, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. An extension of the current contract with the Directors of School is on the agenda. This public notice is made pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 49-2-203 and provides 15 days’ notice of the Board’s intent to extend a contract to a person for the Director of Schools position. 03-01-18(3T)

_____________________

Town of Carthage Flood Awareness Week Notice

_____________________________