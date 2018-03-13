COUNTY’S SCHOOL BOARD TO PURCHASE LAND

The school board has agreed to purchase a tract of land in Gordonsville. Meanwhile talks to acquire a second piece of land for free will continue. The two tracts of land are being studied for a future school building. During a special called meeting Tuesday (March 6) night, school board members voted 6-1 in favor of acquiring 27.81 acres of land on Trousdale Ferry Pike known as the Preston family property.

The school board will pay $500,000 for the land, eight thousand of which has been paid through a purchase option agreement with property owners. School officials have been eying the tract of land since June of last year. A search for additional property, the future site of a new school building, has been ongoing for months.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!