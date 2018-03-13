Help Wanted
Now Hiring CDL Drivers – Good compensation, hospital insurance available, late model equipment, home nights.
Bran-EM Trucking Co. Inc. 552 Public Well Rd, Red Boiling Springs, TN 37150 Telephone (615) 699-4342. Fac (615) 699-3036. 3-15-3t
Fulltime Stylist needed at Guys and Dolls in South Carthage. Call or come by. 615-735-1374. 3-15-1pd
Smith Co. Child Care Center has 1 full time staff position open. 30-40 hrs. per week. Must have high school diploma or GED.
Apply in person at the center located at 245 JMZ Dr. Gordonsville. 3-15-2t
