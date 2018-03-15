OBIT: Mr. Claude “Skip” Hobbs, Age 74, Of Murfreesboro

Mr. Claude “Skip” Hobbs, age 74, of Murfreesboro and formerly of Carthage, died Tuesday afternoon, March 13, at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro. He is survived by: wife, Grace Ferrell Hobbs; children, Jeffery Hobbs and wife Kristina of Riddleton, Felicia Hobbs Thompson and husband Lonnie of Murfreesboro; 7 grandchildren, Jahniah Hobbs, Ah-Yokah Hobbs, Kaya Hobbs, Mavrik Hobbs, Destin Thompson and wife Brittany, Devin Thompson, Darius Thompson; 2 great-grandchildren, Araeya and Maddox Thompson; niece, Karen High of Kingston.

Mr. Hobbs is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, March 17, at 1:00 PM. Pastor Jesse Peters will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as active pallbearers are: Jeffery Hobbs, Lonnie Thompson, Jackie King, Destin Thompson, Preston Carter, Clifton Carter, Darius Thompson, C. W. High, Greg High. Serving as Honorary pallbearers are: Joe McAdoo, Mavrik Hobbs, Maddux Thompson.

Visitation will be on Saturday only from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

