OBIT: Mr. Raleigh Campbell, Age 86 Of Difficult

Mr. Raleigh Campbell, age 86 of Difficult, died Thursday morning, March 15, at Tennova Health Care in Lebanon. He is survived by: wife, Gaybe Campbell; children, Kenneth Campbell of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, John Campbell and wife Marcellia of Phoenix, Arizona; twin sister, Molly Bowman of Hamilton, Ohio; mother-in-law, Dorothy Anderson of Hamilton, Ohio; nephew, Mark Baker and wife Linda of Elmwood; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Campbell is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, March 18, at 3:00 PM. Bro. Tim Frank will officiate. Interment in Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, Ohio.

Visitation will be on Sunday only from 12:00 Noon until service time at 3:00 PM.

