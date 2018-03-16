OBIT: Mr. Max Grisham, Age 69, Of The Lock Seven Community

Mr. Max Grisham, age 69, of the Lock Seven Community, died Friday morning, March 16, at his home. He is survived by: 3 children, Lesley Logan of Lock Seven, Eric Grisham and wife Brandy of Mt. Juliet, Joanna Grisham and wife Jenny Harris of Clarksville; 5 grandchildren, Gracie Michelle Carver of Nashville, Harrison Logan of Lock Seven, Danielle Logan of Lock Seven, Xavier Grisham of Mt. Juliet, Ava Grisham of Mt. Juliet; mother of his children, Debbie Ray Hale of Watertown.

At his request, Mr. Grisham will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Sunday only from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Nashville Rescue Mission or St. Judes Childrens Hospital.

