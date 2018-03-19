OBIT: Mr. John Rahilly, Age 58, Of The Rawls Creek Community

Mr. John Rahilly, age 58, of the Rawls Creek Community was pronounced dead on arrival at Riverview Regional Medical Center at 9:35 p.m. Sunday evening March 18, 2018.

Mr. Rahilly is at the Metro Medical Examiner office and will be returned to the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home on Tuesday and his sister from Florida, Patricia Sarver, will make arrangements later.

The complete obituary will be posted here when available, and

published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE