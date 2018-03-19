OBIT: Mr. Joseph Murphy Of Carthage

Mr. Joseph Murphy of Carthage died at the age of 38 at 3:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon March 18, 2018 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville following complications from brain surgery.

Mr. Murphy is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his wife Jennifer was to make arrangements on Monday afternoon March 19th at 2 p.m.

The completed arrangements will be posted here when available

and published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE