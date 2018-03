Mrs. Anna Moss Hedgecough of Cookeville died at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center at 9:45 p.m. Friday evening March 16, 2018 at the age of 73.

Mrs. Hedgecough is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were the family were to make arrangements on Tuesday afternoon March 20th.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE