Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 03/22/18

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Claude Edward Woods Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of March, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Claude Edward Woods, Deceased, who died on the 27th day of February, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of March, 2018. Signed Gary Woods, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 3-15-2t

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 21st day of October, 2008, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 197, Page 737, JAMIE LYN WILLIAMS conveyed to WALTER G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust, and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JACKY 0. BELLAR, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 225, Page 785, in the Register’s Office, of Smith County, Tennessee. WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the Smith County Courthouse in Carthage, Tennessee at 1:15 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, April 13, 2018, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Fifteenth (15th) and Sixteenth (16th) Civil Districts of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: TRACT NO. 1: LYING AND BEING in the Sixteenth (16th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: SOUTH by Pea Ridge Road; North by the Duck Hollow Road and the property of Benton Climer; East by the Duck Hollow Road; and West by Bevelheimer Road. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Jamie Williams by Special Warranty Deed from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, dated July 22, 2008, of record in Record Book 194, Page 225, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. TRACT NO. 2: LYING AND BEING in the Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at a utility pole located in the south right-of-way boundary of Interstate 40 Highway; thence easterly along said right-of-way boundary approximately 180 feet to Bowlings Branch; thence southerly along said branch approximately 180 feet to the North right-of-way boundary of the L & N Railroad; thence westerly along said right-of-way boundary approximately 180 feet to a stake; thence northerly along the lands of Virgil Kelley approximately 180 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing approximately of an acre, more or less. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Jamie Lyn Williams and wife, Linda Gail Williams, by Warranty Deed from Melvin Williams and wife, Shirley Jean Williams dated November 25, 1996, of record in Deed Book 142, Page 203, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Linda Gail Williams conveyed her interest in said property to Jamie Lyn Williams by Quitclaim Deed dated July 8, 2008, of record in Record Book 193, Page 687, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Community Bank of Smith County Office of Wilson Bank & Trust 1300 North Main Street Carthage, TN 37030 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on March 22, 2018, March 29, 2018 and April 5, 2018. This the 2nd day of March, 2018. JACKY O. BELLAR, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER ATTORNEYS AT LAW P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 (615) 735-1684 3-22-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Dennis Carl Rash Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of March, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Dennis Carl Rash, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of March, 2018. Signed Sarah E. Rash, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 3-22-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Martha Elizabeth Kemp Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of March, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Martha Elizabeth Kemp, Deceased, who died on the 5th day of February, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of March, 2018. Signed Phillip W. Kemp, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Richard M. Brooks, Attorney 3-22-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Marsha Lynn Huffines Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of March, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Marsha Lynn Huffines, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of February, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of March, 2018. Signed William Geary Huffines, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 3-15-2t

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 18th day of May, 2000, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 16, Page 328, WILLIAM H. BAKER and wife, BETTY BAKER, conveyed to JOE VANCE, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 334, Page 380, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST, Lebanon, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North in Carthage, Tennessee at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, April 13, 2018, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Sixteenth (16th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 060 PARCEL: 021.00 TRACT #1: BEGINNING at a fence post in the north margin of Conditt Hollow Road, said fence post being the most southern southeast corner of Richard Woodard and the southwest corner of herein described tract; thence with the fence line of Woodard N 12° 43’ 14” E 78.18’ to a fence post corner; thence with fence line of Woodard S 80° 01’ 49” E 15.27’ to a fence post; thence with the line of Brown S 13° 06’ 31” W 78.18’ to the margin of Conditt Hollow Road; thence N 80° 08’ 11” W 14.75 to the point of beginning, containing 0.03 acres, more or less, according to a survey conducted by Cumberland Surveying, L.L.C., Gordonsville, Tennessee dated June 2, 1999. TRACT #2: BEING generally bounded as follows: on the North by Lillie Woodard; on the East by David Overstreet; on the South by Conditt Hollow; and on the West by Lillie Woodard. AND BEING the same property conveyed to William H. Baker, by Warranty Deed from Jerry D. Brown and wife, Jennie Brown, dated May 18, 2000, of record in Record Book 16, Page 326, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. William H. Baker died intestate on November 11, 2010. The physical address of this property is 151 Conditt Hollow Lane, Elmwood, Tennessee 38560. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Other Interested Parties: Aimee N. Cooper 151 Conditt Hollow Road Elmwood, TN 38560 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on March 22, 2018, March 29, 2018 and April 5, 2018. This the 2nd day of March, 2018. Jamie D. Winkler Substitute Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Phone: (615) 735-1684 3-22-3t

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED SURVEY Three public hearings are scheduled to invite public input regarding the possibility of applying for a Local Parks and Recreation Grant through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The first hearing will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 29 at the Smith County Chamber of Commerce located at 939 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage, TN. The second hearing will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 30 at the Turner Building Conference room located at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN. The third public hearing will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 31 at the Smith County Ag Center located at 159 Ag Center Lane, Carthage, TN. These hearings are open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. Public participation is also encouraged through a survey to determine Smith County’s parks and recreation needs. This survey will be available at the Smith County Chamber of Commerce. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special needs accommodations are required, you may contact Mayor Michael Nesbitt at (615) 735-2294. Michael Nesbitt Smith County Mayor 03-15-18(2T)

Public Notice Anyone who has any information on the following vehicle please contact by phone or email. 2007 Saturn Sky Green Convertible VIN# 1G8MB35B57Y100852 Email- crum.m@att.net 901-569-1686 03-15-18(2T)

Public Auction of Storage Units Sat., March 31 at 10:00 a.m. Gordonsville Mini-Storage 167 Main Street East 615-683-8614 or 615-281-7087 03-22-18(2T)

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Andrea Waggoner, 22 Stewart Hollow Lane, Elmwood, TN 38560.” The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, April 2nd, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 03-22-18(2T)

Advertisement for Bids Sealed BIDS for the furnishing of all labor, materials, equipment, and services necessary for the proposed Friendship Hollow Road South Bridge project in Smith County, Tennessee will be received until 10:00 a.m. Central Standard Time, Thursday, April 5, 2018, by the Smith County Highway Department in Gordonsville, Tennessee, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids being mailed for this work should be addressed to the Smith County Highway Department, 200 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563, to the attention of Mr. Steve Coble, Smith County Road Commissioner. The work to be bid will include clearing and grubbing; traffic control; sediment and erosion control; work zone dewatering; demolition and disposal of existing bridge; weathered rock removal (culvert and channel excavation); construction of reinforced concrete slab culvert and wingwalls; structural backfilling; riprap placement; water line relocation; and guardrail construction. All construction is to be coordinated with the Smith County Highway Department, and with affected existing utility owners. The allotted time for construction is 90 calendar days. The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Agreement, Plans, Specifications, Forms of Bid Bond, Performance Bond, Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the address below: Mid-Tenn Engineering Company 648 Highway 52 Bypass West Lafayette, Tennessee 37083 615-666-2385 Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained at the office of Mid-Tenn Engineering Company, located at 648 Highway 52 Bypass West, Lafayette, Tennessee upon non-refundable payment of $100 per set. The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all BIDS. No BID shall be valid unless signed. No BID shall be accepted by fax machine or e-mail. Each BIDDER must deposit with his BID, security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders. All BIDDERS must be licensed General Contractors as required by the Tennessee Code Annotated 62-6-119 and qualified for the type of construction being bid upon. Each BIDDER shall write on the outside of the envelope containing his Bid (1) his contractor’s license number, (2) the license expiration date, and (3) that part of the classification applying to the Bid. The Bid will be returned unopened if the above information is not labeled as directed. All companies with five (5) or more employees are also required to comply with the T.C.A. 50-9-113 Drug-Free Workplace Law of 2001. Liquidated damages in the amount designated in the Specifications and Contract Documents will be assessed for failure to complete the work within the contract completion time as specified therein. No BID may be withdrawn within 60 days after the scheduled time for receipt of bids. March 14, 2018 Steve Coble, Smith County Road Commissioner TDOT Bridge Loc. No. 80-A039-3.44 00100 – 1 March 2018 03-22-18(2T)

Smith County Solid Waste is accepting sealed bids until 10 am April 2nd, 2018 for the purchase of the following: Stationary Compactor including labor and all materials necessary to complete project located at the New Middleton convenient site. Included in the bid is the purchase of two 40 cubic yard octagon receiver containers. Specs may be picked up at the address below. Bids are to be turned into the Solid Waste Department located at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN. 38563 Smith County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Smith County is an equal opportunity employer. 03-22-18(2T)

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR PROFESSIONAL PEST CONTROL SERVICES SOLICITATION# PRJ-18-R-SC01 The South Carthage Housing Authority (SCHA) is soliciting competitive proposals for #PRJ-18-R-SC01 “Professional Pest Control Services” from qualified and responsible pest control businesses. The RFP provides detail information regarding task requirements from potential offerors. Proposals will be available on GHA website (www.gallatinha.com) and main office beginning March 22, 2018. A Pre-proposal Conference/Site Visit is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. March 29, 2018 in SCHA office, located at 109 Hazel Drive., Carthage, Tenn. Competitive Proposals shall be received until 10:00 a.m. (Central Standard Time) on April 9, 2018 at 401 North Boyers Ave., Gallatin, Tenn., 37066. Proposals received after this date and time will be rejected. Proposals are not opened to the public. All forms required to be notarized must have a notary seal, date and signed. All questions shall be addressed to Michael A. Bates, Contracting Officer at 615-452-1661. 03-22-18(2T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Tennessee Highway Patrol has recovered the below listed vehicles: YEAR MAKE MODEL VIN 2003 Ford Taurus 2FAFP55253A203516 Tennessee Highway Patrol Headquarters, 1291 South Walnut Ave. Cookeville, TN 38501 Phone 931-528-8496. Failure to respond to this notice within ten (10) working days serves as a waiver of all ownership rights and gives consent to the holder of said vehicle for its sale. 03-22-18(1T)

Town of Carthage Parks, Recreation and Wellness Services public input meeting to be held on Saturday, March 24th at 11:00 am, at the City Park Pavilion. For more information please contact Mayor Dennis at 615-735-1881. 03-22-18(1T)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Lu, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98302-4108-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNQ275 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 05/04/18. 03-22-18(2T)

