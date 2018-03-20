ONE INDICTED IN FATAL CRASH

A man faces a vehicular homicide charge in connection with a four wheeler accident which claimed the life of a South Carthage resident. Luis Fidel Tapia Aylal, 34, Nashville, has been indicted for vehicular homicide by recklessness in a fatal accident which occurred on July 31, 2016, in the Sullivans Bend community.

The wreck claimed the life of Lyndsey Nicole Richmond, 28, South Carthage.

Aylal was formally charged on Wednesday of last week. A sealed indictment was returned by the grand jury during a special session held in February.

Aylal posted $7,500 bond and was released from the county jail. Aylal is to appear in criminal court on April 13 for arraignment.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!