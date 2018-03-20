TURNER ~ LOCAL BUSINESSWOMAN PASSES

A celebration of life is planned for a Carthage businesswoman who passed away over the weekend. Teresa Marie Turner, owner of Step Into the Past Antiques in downtown Carthage, died Saturday. Turner, 64, was passionate about collecting antiques and turned her hobby into a business.

In addition to being a business owner, Turner was a certified court reporter, having worked in the business for over 40 years.

A member of Carthage First Baptist Church, Turner loved animals and gardening. A 1972 graduate of Smith County High School, Turner is the daughter of the late Chancellor Edward Turner and Jane Coward Turner. A time and location of the celebration of life has not been set.

Click HERE To View Full Obit